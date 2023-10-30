CV/CC QR flyback switcher ICs now available in 1250 V GaN versions

Power Integrations released the world’s highest-voltage, single-switch gallium-nitride (GaN) power supply IC, featuring a 1250-volt PowiGaN switch. InnoSwitch3-EP 1250 V ICs are the newest members of Power Integrations’ InnoSwitch family of off-line CV/CC QR flyback switcher ICs, which feature synchronous rectification, FluxLink safety-isolated feedback and an array of switch options: 725 V silicon, 1700 V silicon carbide, and PowiGaN in 750 V, 900 V and now 1250 V varieties.

The switching losses for Power Integrations’ proprietary 1250 V PowiGaN technology are less than a third of that seen in equivalent silicon devices at the same voltage. This results in power conversion efficiency as high as 93 percent — enabling highly compact flyback power supplies that can deliver up to 85 W without a heatsink.

Designers using the new InnoSwitch3-EP 1250 V ICs can confidently specify an operating peak voltage of 1000 V, which allows for industry-standard 80 percent de-rating from the 1250 V absolute maximum. This provides significant headroom for industrial applications and is particularly valuable in challenging power grid environments where robustness is an essential defense against grid instability, surge, and other power perturbations.

Samples are available now; the volume-shipment lead time for 1250 V InnoSwitch3-EP ICs is 16 weeks. Pricing for InnoSwitch3-EP 1250 V devices in the INSOP-24D package starts at $3.00 for 10,000-unit quantities. A reference design, DER-1025, describing a 12 V, 6 A flyback converter is available for free download.