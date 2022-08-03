Dev kit handles 3D perception for ADAS, autonomous vehicle work

VIDAS measures accurate depth without requiring lidar or radar. VIDAS enables vehicles to understand their surroundings in dense 3D and in real-time, with applications from in-dash displays to driver assistance and autonomy. The software runs on an off-the-shelf embedded computer, delivering ten times the resolution of lidar at a ready-to-scale cost.

VIDAS is the first system to fuse information from stereo parallax, motion parallax, and semantic cues in the environment, combining classical computer vision and modern machine learning.

Compound Eye’s VIDAS is built atop industry-standard hardware and is designed with OEMs and Tier 1s in mind. For ease of packaging and integration, cameras can be mounted almost anywhere on the vehicle. VIDAS is self-calibrating, can be adapted to work with a wide variety of automotive cameras, and works alongside OEM or third-party software. Compound Eye’s VIDAS perception software is the only dense 3D perception technology that does not require proprietary hardware.

The early access VIDAS DevKit includes two reference cameras, a compute module, a GPS antenna, two FAKRA cables, and a 12V power cable. Initial installation takes thirty minutes or less and perception outputs can be viewed immediately on a tablet or laptop.

The VIDAS SDK includes VIDAS Operator for viewing and recording data and VIDAS Inspector for analyzing perception outputs.