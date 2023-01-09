Dev kit includes support for Matter protocol

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced its first development kit that includes support for the new Matter protocol. Renesas also announced that it will offer Matter support on all future Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low-Energy (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread) products, including products from recently acquired Dialog Semiconductor and Celeno Communications. Renesas Electronics Corporation announced its first development kit that includes support for the new Matter protocol. Renesas also announced that it will offer Matter support on all future Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low-Energy (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread) products, including products from recently acquired Dialog Semiconductor and Celeno Communications.

The Matter protocol promises to solve the problem of interoperability for smart home devices. It securely and robustly connects various smart devices with each other across ecosystems, regardless of the manufacturer. Matter is an application layer protocol that abstracts the underlying connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Thread, and Bluetooth LE. By using a common software stack, device manufacturers who build with Matter will support various smart home ecosystems and voice services. Smart home users will be able to buy any Matter-certified device regardless of their platform of choice.

Renesas has more than a decade of experience in Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi. With more than 600 million wireless devices shipped, Renesas offers a broad range of connectivity SoCs used in IoT, wearable products, and home networking. Renesas’ easy-to-use development tools supporting Matter will result in faster time-to-market for IoT device makers looking to integrate their products into the Matter ecosystem.