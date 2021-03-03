Development platform delivers smartphone-like UX on low-power hardware

Crank Software continues to innovate with the launch of Storyboard 7.0, a development platform built to deliver smartphone-like user experiences (UX) on low-power, tightly-resourced hardware. With increasing consumer expectations and the number of IoT-connected devices projected to increase to 43 billion worldwide by 2023, Storyboard’s new Rapid Design Import and Iteration Technology meet the needs of device manufacturers looking for innovative ways to deliver rich, engaging experiences on high-performance and power-efficient platforms.
Through Storyboard’s Rapid Design Import and Iteration Technology, the traditional process of adapting GUI applications to design changes is transformed into agile UX development, where developers can re-import Sketch and Photoshop design files without affecting the backend code.
With only a few mouse clicks, developers can use Storyboard to visualize changed assets and rapidly assess, accept, or reject elements in a time-saving manner. This accelerated workflow allows teams to refine their products at any stage in their development cycle, from wearables and smart home appliances to medical devices.