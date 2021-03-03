Development platform delivers smartphone-like UX on low-power hardware

Through Storyboard’s Rapid Design Import and Iteration Technology, the traditional process of adapting GUI applications to design changes is transformed into agile UX development, where developers can re-import Sketch and Photoshop design files without affecting the backend code.

With only a few mouse clicks, developers can use Storyboard to visualize changed assets and rapidly assess, accept, or reject elements in a time-saving manner. This accelerated workflow allows teams to refine their products at any stage in their development cycle, from wearables and smart home appliances to medical devices.