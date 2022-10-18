Development tools for RISC-V support \SiFive automotive solutions

IAR Systems continues their support for SiFive’s RISC-V Automotive CPU IP: The IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V aims at the latest SiFive Automotive E6-A and S7-A product series which address the needs of automotive applications like infotainment, connectivity, and ADAS. IAR’s complete development solution helps embedded software developers at OEMs and suppliers to maximize the energy efficiency, simplicity, security, and flexibility upsides that RISC-V offers.

RISC-V uses a single instruction set architecture (ISA) across all product offerings, increases code portability, and significantly reduces cost and time-to-market for automotive applications. The SiFive Automotive processor families offer a high level of flexibility, with options that enable both area and performance optimization for different integrity levels like ASIL B, ASIL D, or mixed criticalities with split-lock, in line with ISO26262. The recently announced E6-A series is aimed at various real-time, 32-bit applications, from system control to hardware security modules (HSMs) and safety islands, and of course, standalone microcontrollers. The new S7-A is a 64-bit, high-performance real-time core ideally suited to the needs of modern SoC with performant safety islands, requiring both low latency interrupt support and the same 64-bit memory space visibility as the main application CPUs.

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete development toolchain including the powerful IAR C/C++ Compiler and a comprehensive debugger. Customers can generate compact-sized code with best-in-class performance and safety for automotive applications, as the tools offer a comprehensive safety offering. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of several functional safety standards, including ISO 26262 and IEC 61508. To ensure code quality for automotive applications, the seamlessly integrated C-STAT tool for static code analysis proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008, and MISRA C:2004.

Customers using IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V benefit from IAR Systems’ guaranteed support for the sold version for the duration of the support contract, validated service packs, and regular reports of known deviations and problems.