Digital pressure/temperature sensor targets embedded apps

Miniaturization, performance, and precision are key for sensors embedded in consumer devices like swim watches and diving equipment, therefore creating a growing need for high-performing and exceptionally precise sensors. To address this growing demand, TE Connectivity (TE) has released the MS5839-02BA , an ultra-compact, chlorine resistant digital pressure, and temperature sensor.

The MS5839 is a digital altimeter, measuring 3.3 x 3.3 x 2.75 mm, that is optimized for applications where chlorine and saline are present. The robust, gel-filled design of the MS5839 enables operation in harsh environments while providing accurate and reliable digital measurements.

This MEMS-based sensor offers advanced water resistance, chlorine resistance, shielding, low power consumption and digital interconnectivity in an ultra-compact, low profile package. The board-level design delivers sensing accuracy for both pressure (±0.5mbar) and temperature (±2°C) measurements and is ideal for applications such as shallow diving computers, swim watches, fitness trackers, underwater vehicles and diving equipment.