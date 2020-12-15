DIP-24-sized 12-W power converters boast high power density

The TEL 12 & TEL 12WI are isolated 12 Watt converters which come in the ultra-compact DIP-16 metal package measuring only 0.94 x 0.54 x 0.40”, effectively doubling the power density compared to most 12 Watt converters in DIP-24 package. These converters are an economical solution for space-critical and cost-sensitive applications in instrumentation, IT, and industrial electronics.

The TEL 12 & TEL 12WI series was designed to be cost-effective high-power density solutions without sacrificing efficiency, performance, or reliability, achieving a new standard for the power density of 3.61 W/cm3 in this power range. The TEL 12 & TEL 12WI offer wide 2:1 or 4:1 input ranges respectively, with outputs of 5 / 12 / 15 / 24 / ±12 / ±15 VDC. Both series feature: high efficiency up to 88%; the operating temperature of -40°C to +65°C (full load); an internal input filter for EN 55032 class A compliance; Safety approval to IEC/ UL / EN 62368-1; high reliability >2.5M hours per MIL-HDBK-217F (ground benign); and are backed by Traco Power’s 3 Year Warranty.

Products are in stock and available through distributors around the globe with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.