Dual-channel dc-dc controllers drive LED automotive headlamps

Infineon Technologies AG expands the LITIX Power family with the dual-channel, stand-alone dc-dc controller TLD6098-2ES. The controller is the first product that can drive a full LED headlamp by itself without an additional microcontroller. It can also operate the four standard LED front light functions: High Beam (HB), Low Beam (LB), Daytime Running Lights (DRL), and Turn Signal (TURN). In addition, LITIX Power products can be used as a voltage supply to meet the growing demand for animation in exterior LED lighting.

As a multi-topology controller, TLD6098-2ES enables boost, buck, SEPIC, and flyback topologies. The integrated PMOS gate drivers provide high-side load disconnection to dim the LED brightness and to ensure adequate system reliability. In addition, an integrated spread spectrum modulator improves the EMC performance to facilitate the system qualification at the customer site. Each channel of TLD6098-2ES offers both analog and PWM dimming for precise LED brightness control. With the wide input voltage range of 4.5 V to 60 V, even 24 V battery system applications can be supported.

The products of the LITIX Power family can be ordered now.