Dual-photodetector optical sensor module in 0.88mm package enables thinner wearable designs

Maxim Integrated Products’ MAXM86146 dual-photodetector optical sensor drop-in module includes built-in algorithms for heart-rate and oxygen-saturation (SpO 2 ) monitoring, as well as advanced activity classification. Its small size and ease of design enable innovative biosensing features in less space and support the rapid development of accurate, continuous health-monitoring devices.

The MAXM86146 offers designers of advanced wearable products the ability to achieve a 45 percent thinner optical design versus a discrete approach. Additionally, the module offers ready-to-use biosensing algorithms that measure vital signs to the most rigorous medical standards, allowing even more time to develop market-differentiating features. It saves designers up to six months in bringing new products to market and provides extra time and space to expand functionality.

The revolution in wearable health monitors is gaining momentum as it provides unprecedented access to health insights which help medical professionals and end-users proactively manage preventative care needs and chronic conditions. Developers strive to continue this momentum by creating innovative solutions to provide deeper insight into health conditions and open doors to improve wellness.

The MAXM86146CFU+ is available at Maxim’s website for $84 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors. The MAXM86146EVSYS# evaluation kit is available for $150