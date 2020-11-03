Economical desktop computer based on Raspberry Pi

Newark announced the availability of the new-to-market Raspberry Pi 400 desktop computer. Available in ready-to-use kit form, the competitively priced Raspberry Pi 400 is an ideal desktop computer for use in the home or education. Raspberry Pi 400 can also be purchased on its own for use in industrial and commercial applications including point-of-sale terminals and thin clients.

Raspberry Pi 400 kit integrates the keyboard and electronic components into a fully-enclosed compact unit and offers a clock speed of 1.8GHz, 20% higher than Raspberry Pi. The kitted variants comprise a Raspberry Pi 400, pre-programmed SD card, power supply, mouse, beginner’s guide, and micro HDMI cable; all that is required to start using Raspberry Pi 400 is a television monitor.

The Raspberry Pi 400 provides high performance and a rich feature, including a 28nm Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 64-bit processor clocked at 1.8GHz, offering industry-leading performance and power efficiency; 4GB LPDDR4-3200 RAM, and a micro SD card slot for operating system, application, and data storage; dual-band 802.11ac wireless networking delivering real-world data rates of more than 100Mbps, Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.1. The two SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports can be used to connect a wide range of peripherals; two micro-HDMI ports, supporting up to 4Kp60; customers can easily integrate Raspberry Pi 400 into embedded designs using the horizontal 40-Pin GPIO header

Raspberry Pi 400 is available in six keyboard languages for the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and North America.