Efficient 750-V SiC FETs target onboard chargers, soft-switched converters

Qorvo announced seven 750V silicon carbide (SiC) FETs in the surface mount D2PAK-7L package. With this package option, Qorvo’s SiC FETs are tailored for the rapidly growing applications of onboard chargers, soft-switched DC/DC converters, battery charging (fast DC and industrial) and IT/server power supplies. They deliver an optimal solution for high-power applications that require maximum efficiency, low conduction losses and excellent cost effectiveness in a thermally enhanced package.

Highlighted by the industry’s lowest RDS(on) of 9 milliohms (mohms) at 650/750V, the Gen 4 UJ4C/SC series is rated at 9, 11, 18, 23, 33, 44, and 60 mohms. This wide selection provides engineers with more device options, enabling greater flexibility to achieve an optimum cost/efficiency balance while maintaining generous design margins and circuit robustness. Leveraging a unique cascode SiC FET technology in which a normally-on SiC JFET is co-packaged with a Si MOSFET to produce a normally-off SiC FET, these devices deliver a best-in-class RDS x A figure of merit, resulting in the lowest conduction losses in a small die.

Pricing (1000-up, FOB USA) for the new 750V Gen 4 SiC FETs in the D2PAK-7L package ranges from $3.50 for the UJ4C075060B7S to $18.92 for the UJ4SC075009B7S. All devices are available from authorized distributors.