eGaN power FETs feature high power density, tiny footprint

EPC launches the 80 V, 4 mOhm EPC2619. This is the lead product for a new generation of eGaN devices that have double the power density compared to EPC’s prior-generation products. The EPC2619 has an RDS(on) of just 4 mOhms in a tiny, 1.5 mm x 2.5 mm, footprint. The maximum RDS(on) x Area of the EPC2619 is 15 mΩ*mm2 – five times smaller than 80 V silicon MOSFETs. This product is designed for a range of motor drive applications. For example: 28 V – 48 V conversion for eBikes, eScooters, and power tools; high-density DC-DC converters; solar optimizers; and synchronous rectification converting 12 V – 20 V for chargers, adaptors, and TV power supplies.

The typical RDS(on) x QGD, which is indicative of power losses in hard-switching applications, is 10 times better than 80 V silicon MOSFETs. This enables switching frequencies that are 10 times higher than silicon MOSFETs and without an efficiency penalty, thus producing the highest power density. This makes the EPC2619 ideal for high-frequency hard-switching 24 V – 48 V applications, such as those used in buck, buck-boost, and boost converters. The typical RDS(on) x QOSS, which is indicative of power losses in soft-switching applications, is 87 mOhm*nC, two times better than 80 V silicon MOSFETs. This makes the EPC2619 ideal for soft-switching applications, such as the primary rectification full bridge for LLC-based DCX DC-DC converters.

The EPC90153 development board is a half bridge featuring the EPC2619 GaN FET. It is designed for an 80 V maximum device voltage and 30 A maximum output current. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process of power systems designers to speed up their product’s time to market. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.

The EPC2619 is priced at $1.90 each in 2.5 Ku volumes. The EPC90153 development board is priced at $200.00 each.