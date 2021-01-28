Electrical Engineering News and Products

Eighth-brick dc-dc converters deliver up to 1100 W power capability

Flex Power Modules announces the launch of the BMR492 – a series of digital eighth-brick intermediate bus converters capable of delivering between 600 to 800W of continuous power along with a peak power of up to 1100 W for short periods <1s. This so-called ‘burst mode’ operation is commonly required for CPUs (such as Intel’s Ice Lake processor for example) for datacom and data center applications.

The new BMR4920302/861 converter, the first of three variants of the BMR492 family to be introduced, delivers a 12V output. Rated to a maximum 600W output over an input voltage range of between 40-60V, the DC/DC step-down solution is ideal for nominal 48 or 54 V input voltage systems commonly found in data center server applications. The through-hole mounted device is fully regulated and includes an input to isolation voltage of 1500Vdc.

This BMR492 variant delivers an extremely efficient operation evidenced by a peak efficiency of 96.7% at 48 Vin at half load. The output voltage is pre-programmed at 12 V as standard, but this can be adjusted across a wide range of 8 to 13.2 V via the incorporated PMBus interface. This feature is also useful to optimize system-level efficiencies through dynamic bus voltage adjustment according to the supplied load.

Supplied in an industry-standard eighth-brick format with 58.4 x 22.7 x 12.7 mm (2.3 x 0.90 x 0.34 in) dimensions, the baseplate converters have a standard DOSA pinout including the 7-pin digital header for the PMBus interface.

Sophisticated over-voltage, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection mechanisms help to provide a prolonged operational lifespan with a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 6.64 million hours. Additionally, as with all Flex Power Modules’ DC/DC converters, these units comply with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety standards. The devices offer an operational temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.

The solution is fully supported by Flex Power Designer, the industry’s leading design software tool freely available to download from the flexpowerdesigner.com website.

The BMR492-0302/861 variant is available in OEM quantities from April 2021. Final specifications may be subject to further modification. Future variants are expected to be introduced later this year.

