Embedded computing modules designed for COTS applications

Acromag’s XMC-7A50-AP323 provides a user-customizable AMD Artix 7 FPGA with 48 TTL I/O channels plus a 16-bit ADC for 20 differential or 40 single-ended analog inputs on an XMC module. Other custom I/O interfaces with an FPGA on one XMC module are available by request. These high-performance modules are for embedded applications running on Linux, Windows, or VxWorks operating systems. XMC-7A50-AP323 modules begin at $2,750 each, with a recommended one-time purchase of $360 Engineering Design kit software.

The XMC-7A50-AP323 offers a wide operating range of -40 to 70°C and conduction cooling options. The FPGA digital I/O offers 32Mb quad serial flash memory with 52,160 logic cells. Reconfiguration of the FPGA is possible via a direct download into the Flash configuration memory over the PCIe bus. The high-density GPIO initially supports TTL but can also accommodate LVDS and RS422/485 signals. Flexible A/D conversion allows the configuration of analog input voltage ranges, scanning modes, and interrupts.

Designed for COTS applications these XMC modules are RoHS compliant and ideal for scientific development labs, military and aerospace applications, the defense industry, and automation applications.