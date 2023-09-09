EMI enclosure features inflatable frame for RF shielding effectiveness

Military Operations: In the field, military personnel often need to use sensitive communication equipment that requires RF and EMI shielding. The lightweight and portable nature of these new shielded enclosures makes them the ideal solution for military operations, as they can be easily transported and set up in remote locations.
Secure Communications: For secure communication networks, it is critical to protect sensitive information from being intercepted by unauthorized sources. Series 700 enclosures provide effective protection against RF and EMI interference, making them the perfect solution for secure communication networks.
Mobile Testing: When conducting field tests, equipment that is easy to transport and set up quickly is essential. Series 700 enclosures can be easily carried to remote locations and inflated on-site to provide the necessary shielding.
Portable Medical Equipment: Medical equipment that requires RF and EMI shielding, such as MRI machines, can be difficult to transport. This portable and lightweight solution makes it easy to transport medical equipment, while still providing the necessary shielding against RF and EMI interference.
Emergency Response: In emergency response scenarios, time is of the essence. The lightweight and portable nature of these shielded enclosures makes it easy to set up effective RF and EMI shielding in minutes, ensuring that sensitive equipment remains protected during emergencies.
Standard sizes of 5′ x 5′ x 7′ or 7′ x 7′ x 7′ are immediately available but custom sizes are also possible.
