EMI enclosure features inflatable frame for RF shielding effectiveness

Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Select Fabricators Series 700 EMI Enclosures – reliable, portable, and lightweight RF and EMI shielding enclosures in standard sizes with a fast-up inflatable frame, ready for operation in less than 60 seconds. For some customers, a rapid deployment of EMI enclosures is critical. While aluminum frame tents can deploy in 10-15 minutes, sometimes that is too long, and the solution is the new Select Fabricators Series 700 Inflatable RF Shielded Tents. The new lightweight, rapidly deploying, Inflatable Frame changes everything in the world of RF and EMI-shielded enclosures. The Series 700 applies the same level of RF security obtained with previous RF/EMI shielded enclosures but is now made more portable and with a new inflatable frame that deploys in under 60 seconds. Easily transported, the new inflatable design also improves the ability to store the enclosure and to ship it, whether conducting field tests, having to shield sensitive equipment during transport, or requiring an instant RF-shielded communication center. The lightweight nature of the inflatable frame means that this RF shielded enclosure can be taken anywhere, without the concerns of a separate bulky metal frame.

RF and EMI shielding should be both effective and convenient and this new lightweight shielded enclosure does not sacrifice either. NOVA Select conductive fabric ensures that equipment remains protected from, or emits, harmful interference, and, with an inflatable frame, it is easy to transport this shielding solution anywhere it is needed.

The lightweight Portable Series 700 RF/EMI Shielded Enclosures suit customers with the following requirements:

Military Operations: In the field, military personnel often need to use sensitive communication equipment that requires RF and EMI shielding. The lightweight and portable nature of these new shielded enclosures makes them the ideal solution for military operations, as they can be easily transported and set up in remote locations.

Secure Communications: For secure communication networks, it is critical to protect sensitive information from being intercepted by unauthorized sources. Series 700 enclosures provide effective protection against RF and EMI interference, making them the perfect solution for secure communication networks.

Mobile Testing: When conducting field tests, equipment that is easy to transport and set up quickly is essential. Series 700 enclosures can be easily carried to remote locations and inflated on-site to provide the necessary shielding.

Portable Medical Equipment: Medical equipment that requires RF and EMI shielding, such as MRI machines, can be difficult to transport. This portable and lightweight solution makes it easy to transport medical equipment, while still providing the necessary shielding against RF and EMI interference.

Emergency Response: In emergency response scenarios, time is of the essence. The lightweight and portable nature of these shielded enclosures makes it easy to set up effective RF and EMI shielding in minutes, ensuring that sensitive equipment remains protected during emergencies.

Standard sizes of 5′ x 5′ x 7′ or 7′ x 7′ x 7′ are immediately available but custom sizes are also possible.