ESD protection devices ensure signal integrity for USB4

Nexperia announced two PESD5V0R1BxSF extremely low clamping and capacitance bidirectional Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection diodes. Based on Nexperia’s TrEOS technology with active silicon-controlled rectification, the devices ensure optimal signal integrity for USB4 (up to 2 x 20 Gbps) data lines on laptops and peripherals, smartphones, and other portable electronic equipment.

The PESD5V0R1BDSF is optimized for low clamping and offers extremely low insertion loss figures of ‑0.28 dB at 10 GHz and similarly low return loss figures of ‑19 dB at 10 GHz. The PESD5V0R1BCSF , on the other hand, is optimized for RF performance with insertion loss data of -0.25 dB and return loss data of -19.4 dB at 10 GHz each. This makes it ideal for applications with further limited budgets for insertion loss and returns loss.