Eval platform wrings out drive options for 1,200-V MOSFETs

Double pulse testing is a standard procedure for designers to learn about the switching behavior of power devices. To facilitate the testing of drive options for the 1200 V CoolSiC MOSFET in TO247 3-pin and 4-pin packages, Infineon Technologies AG introduced a modular evaluation platform. Its center comprises a motherboard with interchangeable drive cards. The drive options include a Miller clamp and a bipolar supply card; additional variants will be launched in the near future. In shortening time-to market for a variety of applications, this portfolio will help paving the way for silicon carbide to become mainstream.

The motherboard of the evaluation platform is split into two sections, the primary supply side and the secondary side. On the primary side, the 12 V supply and the pulse-width modulation (PWM) will be connected. On the secondary side is the secondary supply of the driver, the half bridge with connections for the shunt for current measurement and the external inductance. The positive operating voltage of the drivers can be adjusted between +7.5 and +20 V, while the negative voltage can be regulated between +1 V and -4.5 V. The motherboard was designed for a maximum voltage of 800 V and a maximum pulsed current of 130 A. For measuring at higher temperatures of up to 175°C, the heatsink can be used together with a heating element.

Serving as a reference design for two drive options, the cards feature driver ICs from the EiceDRIVER™ family suitable for high frequency switching of SiC power devices. The first modular card contains the 1EDC Compact 1EDC20I12MH with an integrated active Miller clamp, which is typically activated below 2 V. The second drive card includes the 1EDC Compact 1EDC60H12AH allowing a bipolar supply, where VCC2 is +15 V and GND2 is negative. With these two driver cards, the portfolio already covers a large part of the options preferred by designers for driving SiC MOSFETs.

All three components of the modular evaluation platform – motherboard, Miller clamp and bipolar drive cards – can be ordered now. An additional drive card for short circuit detection will be added to the portfolio during summer 2020, a card for SMD package testing will follow during the second half of this year.