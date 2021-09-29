Flex-to-board RF mmWave connectors meet high-speed 5G needs

The Molex Flex-to-Board RF mmWave Connector 5G25 series to meet demanding 5G mmWave applications requiring stringent signal integrity at higher frequencies up to 25 GHz. This latest Molex micro connector enables manufacturers of RF antenna modules as well as designers of mobile devices to optimize high-speed 5G components while alleviating space constraints on extremely small yet increasingly crowded printed circuit boards.

According to Molex’s recent The Future of Mobile Devices global survey, 82 percent of those polled believe consumers will see substantial benefits from 5G in their smartphones within five years or sooner. Survey respondents ranked ultra-fast 5G (e.g., mmWave) as the leading technology to drive disruption in smart, consumer mobile device manufacturing. Molex is a leading supplier of advanced 5G RF board-to-board connectors, bolstered by its legacy of innovation and collaboration with leading developers of RF antenna modules and mobile devices.

The Molex Flex-to-Board RF Connector 5G25 series supports high-speed data transmission in a space-saving solution that offers extra protection from harsh environmental conditions. Featuring a signal pitch of 0.35mm, a mated body height of only 0.6mm, as well as a short body width of 2.5mm and length of 3.6mm, the compact size of the 5G25 offers elevated printed wiring board (PWB) design flexibility. Moreover, the 5G25 enables designers of RF antenna modules and mobile devices to combine RF and non-RF signals, which reduces the need for additional connectors while producing additional space and cost savings.

The 5G25 features full Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding, encompassing both RF terminal and full connector shielding to ensure superior signal integrity. By employing a center shield-in contact with receptacle and plug, each row can be isolated to boost overall signal-integrity stability. Additionally, Molex’s fully-shielded design delivers best-in-class far-field gain performance, which is ideal for connecting 5G antennas to the rest of the transceiver.

The Molex Flex-to-Board RF Connector 5G25 series facilitates fast, trouble-free assembly with excellent “click feeling” to prevent mismating. Additionally, the ultra-compact connectors feature robust peel force to increase reliability and minimize the load on assembly operators or automatic assembly machines.