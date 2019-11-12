FPGAs target edge computing and acceleration

Efinix announced the rollout of Trion T120 FPGAs, featuring a small, high-density fabric, a hardened DDR memory controller and hardened MIPI CSI-2 and PHY interfaces.

Built on SMIC’s 40nm process, Trion T120 FPGAs are designed and developed to address high-volume cutting-edge products and applications in edge, compute and acceleration. At its core is Efinix’s Quantum™ architecture, which delivers low power, small form factor and cost advantages.

Trion T120 FPGAs’ low-power fabric delivers real programmability at the edge, while its dense architecture packs more compute power into a smaller footprint. T120 FPGAs also include a hardened DDR controller and MIPI CSI-2 and D-PHY blocks , supporting application acceleration in a low-power, small form factor device.