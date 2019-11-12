FPGAs target edge computing and acceleration

Efinix announced the rollout of Trion T120 FPGAs, featuring a small, high-density fabric, a hardened DDR memory controller and hardened MIPI CSI-2 and PHY interfaces.
Built on SMIC’s 40nm process, Trion T120 FPGAs are designed and developed to address high-volume cutting-edge products and applications in edge, compute and acceleration. At its core is Efinix’s Quantum™ architecture, which delivers low power, small form factor and cost advantages.
Trion T120 FPGAs’ low-power fabric delivers real programmability at the edge, while its dense architecture packs more compute power into a smaller footprint. T120 FPGAs also include a hardened DDR controller and MIPI CSI-2 and D-PHY blocks, supporting application acceleration in a low-power, small form factor device.
“We are at a pivotal moment for driving edge, compute and acceleration. T120 FPGAs are only at the beginning of the journey of where our Quantum architecture can take edge AI computing,” said Sammy Cheung, co-founder, CEO, and president of Efinix. “We will continue to advance our programmable compute platforms, as the development of T200 samples are already underway.”
