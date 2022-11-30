Free embedded software tools made available to students and teachers

The SEGGER Educational Partnership Program (SEPP) connects students and teachers with SEGGER, The Embedded Experts, bringing commercial-grade tools for embedded systems, and over 30 years of experience, into the classroom. Partnerships can be tailored to suit the needs of the university/course schedule, with the goal of building a long-term relationship.

SEGGER works with customers from many industries, helping develop and improve products to fit the ever-changing demands of the market. Universities can benefit from all of the market-leading SEGGER software products, free of charge for students and teachers for educational use, under SEGGER’s Friendly License. This includes SEGGER’s software libraries (i.e. middleware for compression, graphical user interface, communication, security, and more), its Embedded Studio IDE plus its Ozone and SystemView analysis tools. SEGGER also offers its J-Link EDU Mini – the educational version of the market-leading J-Link debug probe – at an affordable price.

Together with creative minds from around the world, SEGGER has been involved in many innovative projects, such as the Solaride electric race car and the Forze hydrogen race car.

Students can also work with SEGGER on thesis projects or via internships. Graduates, too, can benefit since SEGGER, as a growing company, is always looking for software engineers who are keen to enter the embedded world.