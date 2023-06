Free, online tool simplifies configuration of custom LXI RF and microwave switching systems

Pickering Interfaces announced its Microwave Switch Design Tool, a new free online tool for configuring flexible LXI microwave switching products. The dedicated tool will simplify the configuration of custom LXI RF & microwave switching systems, helping bring powerful, flexible microwave design functionality to customers building systems for signal routing applications across 5G, wireless & telecommunications, semiconductor, medical, and aerospace, and defense.

Using the interactive online tool, engineers can specify and configure a mix of high-performance microwave LXI relays, up to 110 GHz bandwidth, with 50Ω or 75Ω impedance, and a range of connector types – including the location of individual microwave switching elements through to the associated labeling requirements. Their LXI microwave switch platform design can generate a complete system quotation and unique part number that can be ordered directly from Pickering Interfaces, where it will be built and delivered as a custom system.

Engineers can select from relays including transfer, SPDT, SP4T, SP6T, SP8T, SP10T, and SP12T, in terminated and unterminated versions, with an industry-standard LXI Ethernet control interface, in compact 1U to 4U form factors, providing space-saving microwave switching solutions. Flexibility in front-panel relay positioning helps minimize external interconnecting cable lengths. The systems exhibit excellent RF and repeatability characteristics, with high-performance relays offering low VSWR, very high isolation, low loss, and high power handling – ideal for switching coaxial systems that require high performance from the HF band to microwave frequencies.

For more than 30 years, test engineers have relied on Pickering Interfaces to help accelerate their project development cycle and streamline production readiness when building sensibly priced, high-performance modular microwave switching systems, providing the foundation for highly reconfigurable signal routing solutions. The new Microwave Design Tool simplifies and accelerates this process. All systems are covered by Pickering’s standard three-year warranty.