High-performance thermal interface material features extreme compressibility

SARCON PG130A from Fujipoly is one of the industry’s newest high-performance thermal interface materials that is extremely compressible. This double-sticky surface TIM is a great choice for applications that have delicate or wide-variation component heights and require extremely low material compression. This low modulus thermal gap filler also helps reduce stress on the PCB during assembly.

Available in thicknesses from 0.3 mm to 2 mm, SARCON PG130A improves cooling performance by completely filling small and unwanted air gaps that exist between heat generating components and a nearby heatsink. Once installed, the material exhibits a thermal resistance as

low as 0.02 K-in2/W at 72.5 PSI with a thermal conductivity of 13 W/m°K.

PG130A is available in precut dimensions up to 300 x 200 mm or can be die-cut to fit almost any application shape. SARCON PG130A is well-suited for environments with operating temperatures ranging from -40 to +150°C.