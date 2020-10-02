Functional safety processor meets requirements for ISO 26262 ASIL D compliance

Synopsys, Inc. today announced that the DesignWare ARC EM22FS Functional Safety Processor has achieved certification for full ISO 26262 automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) D compliance, meeting both random hardware fault detection and systematic functional safety development flow requirements. The full compliance allows companies to accelerate the development and assessment of their automotive safety-critical SoCs for random and systematic compliance per the ISO 26262 standard.

To meet stringent safety requirements, the ARC Functional Safety Processor offers integrated safety-critical hardware features including error-correcting code (ECC) for memories and interfaces, transient fault protection for internal registers, diagnostic error injection, and an integrated self-checking safety monitor.

The ASIL D compliant ARC EM22FS is a dual-core lockstep processor IP based on the ultra-compact ARC EM Processor family. The IP includes comprehensive safety documents such as failure modes, effects and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA), Safety Manual, Safety Case Report, ISO 26262 Functional Safety Assessment Report, and other safety-related documents to accelerate the functional safety analysis and certification of automotive SoCs. The ARC Functional Safety Processor IP is developed based on the ISO 9001 certified Quality Management System (QMS) for Synopsys DesignWare IP supporting additional automotive quality requirements. The ASIL D compliant DesignWare ARC MetaWare Development Toolkit for Safety, helps software developers accelerate the development of ISO 26262 compliant code. The ARC Functional Safety Processors combined with Synopsys’ essential interface and foundation IP solutions in Synopsys’ automotive ADAS reference design, helps jump-start development of SoC designs for safety-critical applications.

The DesignWare ARC EM22FS Functional Safety Processor and ARC MetaWare Toolkit for Safety are available now.