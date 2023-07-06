GaN driver sinks and sources up to 3A gate current to connected transistor

STMicroelectronics’ first galvanically isolated gate driver for gallium-nitride (GaN) transistors, the STMicroelectronics’ first galvanically isolated gate driver for gallium-nitride (GaN) transistors, the STGAP2GS , trims dimensions, and bill-of-materials costs in applications that demand superior wide-bandgap efficiency with robust safety and electrical protection.

The single-channel driver can be connected to a high-voltage rail up to 1200V, or 1700V with the STGAP2GSN narrow-body version, and provides gate-driving voltage up to 15V. Capable of sinking and sourcing up to 3A gate current to the connected GaN transistor, the driver ensures tightly controlled switching transitions up to high operating frequencies.

With minimal propagation delay across the isolation barrier, at just 45ns, the STGAP2GS ensures a fast dynamic response. In addition, dV/dt transient immunity of ±100V/ns over the entire temperature range guards against unwanted transistor gate change. The STGAP2GS has separate sink and source pins for easy tuning of the gate-driving operation and performance.

Saving the need for discrete components to provide optical isolation, the STGAP2GS driver eases the adoption of efficient and robust GaN technology in various consumer and industrial applications. These include power supplies in computer servers, factory automation equipment, motor drivers, solar and wind power systems, home appliances, domestic fans, and wireless chargers.

In addition to integrating galvanic isolation, the driver also features built-in system protection including thermal shutdown and under-voltage lockout (UVLO) optimized for GaN technology, to ensure reliability and ruggedness.

Two demonstration boards, the EVSTGAP2GS and EVSTGAP2GSN , combine the standard STGAP2GS and narrow STGAP2GSN with ST’s SGT120R65AL 75mΩ, 650V enhancement-Mode GaN transistors to help users evaluate the drivers’ capabilities.