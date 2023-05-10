GaN FETs in e-mode for 100/150 V and 650 V voltage applications

Nexperia released its first Power GaN FETs in e-mode (enhancement mode) configuration for low (100/150 V) and high (650 V) voltage applications. By augmenting its cascode offering with seven new e-mode devices, Nexperia now provides designers with the optimum choice of GaN FETs from a single supplier alongside its substantial portfolio of silicon-based power electronics components.

Nexperia’s new portfolio includes five 650 V rated e-mode GaN FETs (with R DS(on) values between 80 mΩ and 190 mΩ) in a choice of DFN 5×6 mm and DFN 8×8 mm packages. They improve power conversion efficiency in high-voltage, low-power (<650 V) datacom/telecom, consumer charging, solar and industrial applications. They can also be used to design brushless DC motors and micro server drives for precision with higher torque and more power.

Nexperia now also offers a 100 V (3.2 mΩ) GaN FET in a WLCSP8 package and a 150 V (7 mΩ) device in an FCLGA package. These devices are suitable for various low-voltage (<150 V), high-power applications to deliver, for example, more efficient DC-DC converters in data centers, faster charging (e-mobility and USB-C), smaller LiDAR transceivers, lower noise class D audio amplifiers and more power dense consumer devices like mobile phones, laptops, and games consoles.

GaN FETs offer the highest power efficiency with the most compact solution size in many power conversion applications, features that substantially reduce the bill of materials (BOM). As a result, GaN devices are increasingly entering mainstream power electronics markets, including server computing, industrial automation, consumer, and telecom infrastructure. GaN-based devices offer the fastest transition/switching capability (highest dv/dt and di/dt) and deliver superior efficiency in low- and high-power conversion applications. The outstanding switching performance of Nexperia’s e-mode GaN FETs is attributable to very low Q g and Q OSS values, while their low R DS(on) enables more power-efficient designs.

With this release, Nexperia now supplies a broad offering of GaN FET products to suit the wide range of power applications best suited to the technology, including cascade devices for high-voltage, high-power applications, 650 V e-mode devices for high-voltage, low-power applications and 100/150 V e-mode devices for low-voltage, high-power applications. Furthermore, Nexperia e-mode GaN FETs are fabricated on an 8” wafer line for increased capacity and are qualified for industrial applications according to JEDEC standards. The expansion of its GaN device offering is a testament to Nexperia’s commitment to quality silicon and wide-bandgap technologies.