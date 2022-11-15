Gas-discharge tube surge arrestors feature low capacitance, insertion loss

Bourns, Inc. expanded its next-generation Gas Discharge Tube (GDT) line with a 3-electrode surface mount product family. With the introduction of its Model GDT35 Series, Bourns continues to set the standard for breakthrough overvoltage surge arrestor performance by significantly heightening the level of protection against voltage transients caused by lightning or accidental contact with AC power lines, offering a more robust and faster-responding component.

These state-of-the-art 3-electrode GDTs are designed using Bourns’ proprietary, advanced computer simulation techniques, which led to a lower impulse sparkover component design that greatly reduces stress on downstream components. This capability allows designers to select smaller and lower voltage-rated downstream components and helps to reduce their overall bill of material costs. In addition, the new GDT35 family features superior current handling capability in a compact form factor with a unique coplanarity fit enabling the GDT component to toggle in either direction until a three-point contact is established. Plus, the Model GDT35 series is a drop-in replacement option for Bourns standard Model 2036-SM GDT Series.

The low capacitance and low insertion loss make the new series an ideal solution for the protection of industrial equipment and high-speed Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems. What’s more, the new GDT35 Series has an extended temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C making these protectors an optimal choice for applications that must operate in stressful environmental conditions.

Bourns is also offering a GDT35 Design Kit. The kit contains five pieces of each GDT35 Series voltage to provide design engineers with protection solutions for quick-turn prototype testing.

The Bourns GDT35 Series is available now and is UL-recognized and RoHS-compliant.