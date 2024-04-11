Gate driver empowers GaN-based power systems

Innoscience Technology announced the INS1001DE which is designed to drive single-channel GaN HEMTs in either low-side, high-side, or secondary-side SR applications.

The new gate driver has dual non-inverting and inverting PWM inputs, enabling flexible operation with the controller, optocoupler, and digital isolator. Independent Pull-up and Pull-down outputs facilitate the control of turn-on and turn-off speeds. Driver voltage is user-programmable to suit different gate requirements using an external resistor divider. An integrated 5V LDO is included to supply a digital isolator or other circuitry in high-side applications.

Featuring a wide 6V to 20V operating voltage range and with a strong 1.3Ω Pull-up and 0.5Ω Pull-down resistance, the INS1001DE is available in a thermally-enhanced DFN3x3-10L package. Applications include switch-mode power supplies, AC/DC and DC/DC converters, Boost, Flyback, Forward, Half-Bridge, and Full-Bridge converters, synchronous rectification circuits, solar inverters, motor control, and UPS.