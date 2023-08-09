GDT protects powerlines from surges

Bourns, Inc. announced an addition to its next-generation gas discharge tube (GDT) product line with the introduction of a high-voltage 2-electrode overvoltage protector family. The Bourns Model GDT28H Series is designed to meet the protection requirements of today’s powerline equipment for general industrial use while also addressing the fast-growing need for solutions in the electrification of energy demand, catering to both consumer and commercial use.

As an increasing range of electrical and electronic equipment is required to meet electrical safety standards such as the IEC 62368-1, one notable advantage of the Model GDT28H Series is its suitability for use in AC isolation solutions. This is achieved through a combination of its extended operating voltage range, high insulation resistance, and heightened surge rate. These features give designers a space-saving solution that offers the same level of protection as a larger component. Additionally, the Model GDT28H Series offers a wider operating temperature range making it well-suited for applications in certain harsh conditions.

Bourns Model GDT28H Series 2-electrode high voltage GDTs are available now and are RoHS compliant* and UL recognized.