Gigabit Ethernet switch module hosts 26 ports

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions has introduced a new 26 port version of its popular has introduced a new 26 port version of its popular PacStar 446 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switch module , the industry’s most compact solution for deploying high-density network access at the tactical edge powered by Cisco IOS-XE. The 26-Port PacStar 446, the newest addition to the PacStar Networking Systems family of tactical, battlefield, early entry, and emergency communications solutions, combines 24 GbE user ports and 2 SFP+ 10 GbE ports. Designed to support a wide range of edge-based applications, including C5ISR, cybersecurity, sensor, IoT, computing, and data storage, the 26-Port PacStar 446 is as well suited for small teams as it is for 100+ user systems.

Based on Cisco Embedded Services Switch (ESS) 3300, the module integrates seamlessly into PacStar IQ-Core Software , leverages existing user training, and provides the latest security features. It also provides up to 60W of aggregate 802.3at Power over Ethernet (PoE+). These advanced features help to simplify the deployment of GbE network access for critical voice, data, and video connectivity in a compact, rugged form-factor. The module can be used either as a standalone switch or in snap-together configurations with other PacStar 400-Series modules, including switches, servers, and gateways. A wide range of packaging and transport solutions options are available.

“Today’s warfighters at the tactical edge of the battlefield increasingly depend on reliable and flexible high speed networks,” said Chris Wiltsey, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions division. “To meet the growing need for Ethernet network connectivity in the field, our new 26-Port PacStar 446 switch module offers high-density Gigabit speed network access for voice, data, and video connectivity in a compact, rugged form-factor. Our newest PacStar switch module, which deploys Cisco ESS 3300 embedded switch technology in a rugged, deployable form factor, highlights our leadership position in battlefield network technology and showcases our strong ongoing partnership with Cisco.”

The PacStar product line from Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions is included in the Cisco STI Partner program. PacStar, a previous recipient of Cisco IOT Partner of the Year, was acquired by Curtiss-Wright in 2020.