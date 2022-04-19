GNSS core bundled with Wi-Fi, UHF and 4G LTE features

Septentrio announces the launch of AsteRx-U3, which is the successor of the popular AsteRx-U multi-frequency GNSS receiver for construction, mining, and other machine control applications. This new product combines Septentrio’s latest triple-band precise positioning GNSS core with extended wireless communication features including Wi-Fi, UHF, and 4G LTE. The versatile connectivity features of this receiver make it easy to fit it into any control system and enable a simple and cost-effective overall design.

This receiver offers a unique feature, a guaranteed low latency of under 10 msec, and a high data rate, which allows machines to work with rapid as well as accurate movements. An IP68-rated housing of AsteRx-U3 with fixing brackets and robust M12 connectors ensures a quick and reliable installation.