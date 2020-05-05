Gyroscope/accelerometer combo enables high-precision motion sensing

TDK Corporation announces the availability of the InvenSense ICM-42688-P high-performance motion sensor, a 6-axis MEMS MotionTracking device that combines a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in a 2.5mm x 3mm x 0.9mm package. The device enables high-precision motion-sensing applications such as robotics, wearable devices, drones and many other IoT devices.

Compared to traditional consumer-grade IMUs, the ICM-42688-P provides a 40% lower noise-figure and improves temperature stability by 2x, ensuring any motion event is measured with the highest accuracy, independent of temperature changes. The ICM-42688-P also includes two key innovations not available in any other consumer-grade IMU: a 100% accurate clock that eliminates timing errors and a high-resolution analog-to-digital converter. The converter enables an 8x increase in gyroscope resolution and a 4x increase in accelerometer resolution. Other industry-leading features include the InvenSense on-chip APEX Motion Processing Engine for gesture recognition, activity classification, and pedometer, along with programmable digital filters, and an embedded temperature sensor.

A comprehensive development platform, the DK-42688-P, along with necessary software is available to enable quick-to-market development of customer systems.

The DK-42688-P features:

Single Board “Out of the Box” experience

Comprehensive software tools to expedite evaluation and development MotionLink and embedded motion driver (eMD)

On-board embedded developer tools to help with code development

15-minute setup time

The InvenSense ICM-42688-P and DK-42688-P developer kit are available from multiple distributors.