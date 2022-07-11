High-power sense resistors feature high temperature stability

For current sensing applications requiring high efficiency, low resistance values are required. Typically, high power sense resistors are very large and have TCR in the 200 to 400 ppm range. Stackpole’s HCSM2818 is rated at 5 watts and now provides a 2 milliohm resistance value with a TCR of 100 ppm. This ensures the HCSM2818 is stable at a wide range of temperatures and power loads.

This performance is ideal for applications including power modules and inverters, lithium-ion battery management, portable power management for electric and hybrid motor control, and defense electronics.

Pricing for the HCSM2818 is $0.45 each in 1% tolerance.