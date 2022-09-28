High-voltage 10-kV supplies include high-voltage flying lead

Dean Technology, Inc. announced the introduction of a new series of high voltage power supplies designed specifically for higher voltage applications needing a biasing module. The new UMR-A-10000 series, which is another extension of the existing UMR Collection of power supplies, offers output voltages up to 10kV, input voltages at 12 or 24V, and power at up to 30W. In addition, this line of power supplies offers a high voltage flying lead.

UMR-A-10000 modules, like the UMR-A and UMR-AA before them, offer low ripple and highly stable outputs. All models come standard with voltage and current monitoring; the ability to upgrade each unit to include buffered monitors and current regulation will be available in the coming months.

The UMR Collection of power supplies are form-fit-function replacements for industry standard units and is comprised of six product lines – the UMR-A, UMR-AA, UMR-C, UMR-HPC, UMR-BPC, and the new UMR-A-10000. All UMR models are available now for purchase. More information about Dean Technology’s entire line of standard high voltage power supplies is available online at www.deantechnology.com/shvm.