High-voltage bi-directional current-sense amplifiers boost power efficiency

STMicroelectronics has introduced three precision high-voltage bi-directional current-sense amplifiers that provide the extra convenience of a Shutdown pin to maximize energy savings.

The TSC2010, TSC2011, and TSC2012 amplifiers also allow designers to minimize power dissipation by leveraging their precision characteristics to select low sense-resistor values. The offset voltage is within ±200µV at 25°C, with less than 5µV/°C drift, and gain accuracy is within 0.3%, enabling the devices to detect a voltage drop as low as 10mV full-scale to provide consistently and trusted measurements.

The gain variety — 20V/V for the TSC2010, 60V/V for the TSC2011, and 100V/V for the TSC2012 — gives the flexibility to build precision current measurement, overcurrent protection, current monitoring, and current-feedback circuits for many different industrial and automotive systems. Uses include data acquisition, motor control, solenoid control, instrumentation, test and measurement, and process control.

With their bi-directional capability, the three new amplifiers help designers trim their bill of materials by allowing a single sensing circuit to measure the current flowing in forward and reverse directions. The devices are also suitable for high-side and low-side connection, enabling the same part number to be used in both configurations for easier inventory management.

All the new devices have a wide supply voltage range, from 2.7V to 5.5V, adding further to their flexibility. Their wide input-voltage tolerance allows sensing over a range of common-mode voltages from -20V to 70V at any supply voltage. With a high gain-bandwidth product and fast slew rate — 820kHz and 7.5V/µs in the TSC2010 — they ensure high accuracy and fast response.

The devices feature an integrated EMI filter and 2kV HBM (Human Body Model) ESD tolerance, ensuring robust performance, and operate over the industrial temperature range -40°C to 125°C.

Designers can accelerate time to market by taking advantage of the accompanying STEVAL-AETKT1V2 evaluation kit for a fast start to projects using any of the three devices.

The TSC2010, TSC2011, and TSC2012 are available now in Mini-SO8 and SO8 packages, priced from $0.90 for orders of 1000 pieces. Automotive-grade devices are priced from $1.08 for orders of 1000 pieces.

For more information, please go to www.st.com/current-sense-amplifiers