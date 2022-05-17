High-voltage fuses designed for automotive, EV apps

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the new 828 Series High-Voltage Cartridge Fuses, designed and tested to meet the circuit protection needs of compact automotive electronics, specifically Electric Vehicle (EV) applications.

These robust fuses are Littelfuse internal AEC-Q200 compliant, providing a high interrupting rating (10 KA @ 1,000 Vdc), which is ideal for the On-Board Chargers (OBCs) and Power Distribution Units (PDUs) in the latest EV designs. Available in through-hole and bolt-down versions, it’s flexible for either printed circuit board (PCB) or screw-in assemblies.

The 828 series fuse offers these key benefits: AEC-Q200 compliant, compact 10 x 38 mm cartridge fuse with a very high interrupting rating (10 KA @ 1,000 Vdc) provides superior overcurrent protection for automotive EV designs; End caps with integrated stand-off leads and bolt-down options eliminate the need for mounting accessories or lead-forming processes; Operating temperatures range from -55˚C to 125˚C providing reliable protection in extreme temperature environments; An environmentally-friendly component is RoHS compliant, halogen-free, and 100% Pb free;

The 828 series fuse is provided in tray package of 500 for the through-hole version and 300 for the bolt-down version.