Mission-critical LTE antenna operates between 698 – 960 MHz

The LTE700 antenna is the latest addition to the HUBER+SUHNER critical communications portfolio enabling reliable communication for private and mission critical networks.

The LTE700 antenna operates between a range of 698 – 960 MHz and is able to empower private networks across a number of verticals, from private business operations such as water metering and smart grids, to blue-light and emergency service communications traditionally found in the lower frequency bands.

“With the LTE700 antenna, HUBER+SUHNER can fully provide a solutions portfolio to match all requirements when it comes to critical communications” said Michael Thiel, Product Manager at HUBER+SUHNER “Whether in use for smart metering or blue-light operations, our solutions will deliver adaptable, consistent connectivity where it matters most.”

The antenna features integrated Remote Electrical Tilt (RET) which enables operators to remotely adjust the antenna’s angle between 0 and 10°, thereby eliminating the need for manual adjustments and thus reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

This latest product release replaces the existing narrow band antenna in the 790-960 MHZ range and completes the HUBER+SUHNER portfolio for the critical communications sector.

Huber + Suhner, Inc., 8530 Steele Creek Place Dr., Ste H, Charlotte, NC 28273-4280, www.hubersuhner.com