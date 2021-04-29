Hybrid power modules combine SiC MOSFETs and IGBT technology

Infineon Technologies AG has launched a new EasyPACK 2B module in the company’s 1200 V family. The module comes in 3-level Active NPC (ANPC) topology and integrates CoolSiC MOSFETs, TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 devices, and an NTC temperature sensor along with PressFIT contact technology pins. The power module is suitable for fast-switching applications like energy storage systems (ESS). The module also increases the power rating and efficiency of solar systems and supports the growing demand for 1500 V DC-link solar applications.

Using the latest CoolSiC MOSFET and TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 technology combined with an increased diode rating, the Easy module F3L11MR12W2M1_B74 is designed to operate over the entire power factor (cos φ) range. A single module per phase is capable of supplying a power level of up to 75 kW in energy storage applications. For solar applications, a power level of up to 150 kW can be reached by operating two modules in parallel per phase.

With its improved pin positioning, the module also ensures short and clean commutation loops with reduced stray module inductances. Its optimized layout enables excellent thermal conduction of the CoolSiC MOSFET chips within the EasyPACK 2B package. In addition, the power module supports easy design-in and provides a high degree of freedom for inverter design.

The EasyPACK CoolSiC MOSFET module F3L11MR12W2M1_B74 is now available.