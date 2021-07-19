IGBTs incorporate 650-V SiC Schottky barrier diode

ROHM Semiconductor announced the RGWxx65C series of hybrid IGBTs with an integrated 650V SiC Schottky barrier diode. The devices, qualified under the AEC-Q101 automotive reliability standard, are ideal for automotive and industrial applications that handle high power, such as photovoltaic power conditioners, onboard chargers, and DC/DC converters used in electric and electrified vehicles (xEVs).

The RGWxx65C series (RGW60TS65CHR, RGW80TS65CHR, RGW00TS65CHR) utilizes ROHM’s low-loss SiC Schottky barrier diodes in the IGBT feedback block as a freewheeling diode that has almost no recovery energy, thus minimal diode switching loss. Additionally, since the recovery current does not have to be handled by the IGBT in turn-on mode, IGBT turn-on loss is significantly reduced. Both effects together result in up to 67% lower loss over conventional IGBTs and 24% lower loss compared with Super Junction MOSFETs (SJ MOSFETs) when used in-vehicle chargers. This effect provides good cost performance while contributing to lower power consumption in automotive and industrial applications.

In recent years, global efforts to reduce environmental burden and achieve a carbon-neutral and decarbonized society have spurred the proliferation of xEVs. At the same time, the diversification of power semiconductors used in various vehicle inverter and converter circuits necessary to configure more efficient systems is currently underway, along with technological innovation of both ultra-low-loss SiC power devices (i.e., SiC MOSFETs, SiC SBDs) and conventional silicon power devices (e.g., IGBTs, Super Junction MOSFETs).

To provide effective power solutions for a wide range of applications, ROHM is focusing not only on product and technology development for industry-leading SiC power devices but also on silicon products and driver ICs.

In addition to these novel hybrid IGBTs, ROHM also offers products utilizing silicon FRDs as the freewheeling diode, as well as products without a freewheeling diode.

Samples are available now. Mass Production in December 2021. Online distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell (scheduled for release by additional online distributors)