IMS 2023 roundup: semiconductors and microwave components

Through photos and videos, EE World covers some of the active and passive components that RF and wireless engineers need to connect us all.

The exhibit hall at the 2023 International Microwave Symposium in San Diego consisted of 560 exhibitors, too many for this editor to visit in three days. For 2023, we improved our video coverage with the addition of a dual wireless Lavalier microphone set. The two mics pair themselves over Bluetooth to a receiver attached to my phone. The case wirelessly charges the two mics. It worked so well that several people asked for a link to buy one themselves. Amazon sells dozens of these sets. Most of them look the same.

At IMS2022 in Denver, I used an analog mic that connects to my phone through a 1/8-in. audio cable. Then for APEC 2023, I inadvertently left the cable at home and the mic was useless. The best I could do was to use the phone’s internal mic, cupping my hand around it to amplify the speaker’s voice. Someone at one of the booths brought out a wireless microphone pair for me to use. After that, I had to get a set of my own.

With the new microphone set in my pocket, I set out to conduct interviews at IMS 2023. The best part: I always remembered to collect the two mics before leaving each booth. Neither was lost.

See EE World’s IMS 2023 coverage of connectors on Connector Tips and test equipment on Test and Measurement Tips.