Incremental encoders offer 16 quadrature resolutions from 96 to 4096

Thanks to CUI Devices’ proprietary capacitive ASIC technology, the AMT13A series delivers high levels of durability, accuracy, and immunity to environmental factors. It features compact radial and axial package types with a locking hub for ease of installation and low power consumption of 8 mA at 5 V. The AMT13A series also carries an operating temperature range from -40 to 125°C and offers differential line driver versions.

The AMT13A-V kit affords users further flexibility during development and design with the inclusion of 9 different sleeves bore options from 9 mm to 15.875 mm and three simple mounting tools. These all-in-one kit components combine to simplify the installation process onto a motor and greatly reduce the SKU count in production.

The AMT13A series is available immediately with prices starting at $38.10 per unit for 100 pieces through distribution.