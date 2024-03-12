Industrial memory tokens from ATEK offer advanced reliability for industrial applications

ATEK Access Technologies (ATEK) has expanded its Datakey RUGGEDrive™ lineup with the introduction of the Industrial UFX Series. This new series enhances the RUGGEDrive range by offering USB flash drive capabilities designed for industrial applications. It features operation across industrial temperature ranges and the option for pSLC NAND flash for enhanced reliability.

The Industrial UFX memory tokens stand out from conventional USB flash drives in several key aspects: incorporation of ATEK’s exclusive SlimLine™ contact system and receptacles, ensuring a reliable connection even under harsh conditions; engineered to function within the broad industrial temperature spectrum, from -40°C to +85°C, making them suitable for extreme environments; and they are constructed with a durable over-molded thermoplastic, designed to withstand rough handling, which is typical in sectors like defense, mining, agriculture, industrial operations, and healthcare.

The Industrial UFX memory tokens are designed to be highly durable, with a SlimLine receptacle rated for 50,000 insertions, highlighting their robustness and reliability for frequent use.

This series is a direct replacement for the previous UFX line. It maintains the same physical form but with upgraded electronics to support the full industrial temperature range.

The design of the memory tokens allows for secure, specialized use in embedded systems, avoiding the common vulnerabilities associated with standard USB ports. This is achieved through the use of Datakey’s SlimLine receptacles, which are incompatible with ordinary USB flash drives, thereby reducing the risk of malware transmission.

Available in capacities ranging from 4 GB to 64 GB and six standard colors, these memory tokens also offer customization options such as color matching, custom logos, laser-marking, and a fixed Bill of Materials (BOM) for specific project requirements.