Interference suppression caps operate to 125 °C

TDK Corporation presents a new series of EPCOS MKP-X2 capacitors for interference suppression. In contrast to conventional models, which are designed for a maximum operating temperature of 110 °C, the new capacitors offer a maximum permissible operating temperature of 125 °C. The capacitance range of the B3292*P series ranges from 0.033 µF to 5.6 µF, and the maximum rated voltage is 305 V AC. Even under harsh environmental conditions, the capacitors offer a stable capacitance value, verified by the thermal humidity bias test with basic conditions of 85 °C, 85% relative humidity, and an operating voltage of 240 V AC, for a duration of 500 hours. They are certified according to IEC 60384-14:2013/AMD1:2016 and approved according to AEC-Q200.

The capacitors are approved according to UL and EN and, depending on capacitance, are available in the lead spacing of 15 mm, 22.5 mm, and 27.5 mm. The housing, such as potting material, corresponds to UL94 V-0.

The typical fields of application of the new X2 capacitors include interference suppression in filters under harsh environmental conditions and at high operating temperatures, such as in automotive applications.