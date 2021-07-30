IP68-rated 24/36-W ac/dc supplies sport multiple mounting options

TRACO POWER announces their new TRACO POWER announces their new TMW series of 24 & 36-watt power supplies that are IP68 rated and fully encapsulated with flexible options for PCB or chassis mounting for medical and industrial markets. The TMW Series were also designed for flush box-mounting to support IoT and home/building automation markets. All models are supported by a global safety approval package.

TMW 24 (24-watt models) offer 5, 12, or 24 V single outputs, and TMW 36 (36-watt models) offer 12 or 24 V single outputs. All models have a compact footprint of 2.1 x 2.1 inches and are available with flying leads or PCB mountable through-hole connections (Suffix P) that are fully encapsulated in a dust-resistant, waterproof IP68 housing. These power supplies are safety approved to IEC/EN 62368-1, IEC/-EN 60335-1, and IEC/EN/UL 60601-1 3rd edition (2xMOPP) making them ideal for medical, industrial, and ITE/IoT applications. High efficiency of 85% – 90% (model dependent) combined with 200mW maximum no-load power consumption make this power supply ERP Ready for eco-friendly applications. Key features include an internal filter for EN 55032 class B compliance for conducted & radiated emissions, 4000 VAC reinforced I/O isolation, and are prepared for protection class II applications (no safety ground connection required). A wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +80°C makes them ideal candidates for demanding applications and is supported by TRACO POWER’s 5-year warranty.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.