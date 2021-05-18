BGA BGA552 packages get 94-GHz sockets

A new BGA socket design from Ironwood Electronics uses a high-performance elastomer capable of 94 GHz, low inductance and wide temperature applications. The GT-BGA-2146 socket is designed for 20.6×19-mm package sizes and operates at bandwidths up to 94 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss. The socket is designed to dissipate 4.5 W using a heat sink. The contact resistance is typically 30 Ω/pin. The socket is mounted on the target PCB with no soldering and uses a small amount of real estate allowing capacitors/resistors to be placed close by. Other passive components can be placed on the back side of PCB by creating custom cutouts in the stiffener plate.

The socket is constructed with swivel lid which incorporates a quick insertion method so that ICs can be changed out quickly. To use, the operator places the device inside the socket, places the swivel lid and applies downward pressure by turning a heat-sink screw with proper torque.

The GT-BGA-2146 socket is constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 to +160°C. The socket works with ICs such as the 552 BGA, 20.6×19 mm with 24×23 array and 0.8-mm pitch.

Pricing for the GT-BGA-2146 is $1,264 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.