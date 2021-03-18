Spring-pin socket handles LGA104 packages

A new LGA socket addresses high-performance requirements for 0.52-mm-pitch LGA104 packages. Called the CBT-LGA-5031, it contains a contactor that is a stamped spring pin with 14-gm actuation force per pin and cycle life of 125,000 insertions. The self inductance of the contactor is 0.98 nH, insertion loss is below 1 dB at 10 GHz and capacitance is 0.097 pF. The current capacity of each contactor is 4 A. Socket temperature range is -55 to +180°C.

The socket also features an IC guide for precise LGA edge alignment. The specific configuration of the package to be tested in the CBT-LGA-5031 is LGA, 10×5.84-mm body size, 19×11 array and 0.52-mm pitch. To use, an operator drops the IC into the socket and snaps close the clamshell lid. Vertical force is applied by the integrated compression plate between the clamshell lid and device. This socket can be used for device characterization, screening modules and custom burn-in applications with the most stringent requirements.

The CBT-LGA-5031 socket features a unique contact design with outside spring and flat-stamped plungers that provide a robust solution for burn-in & test applications including excellent electrical signal integrity to meet the requirements of today’s demanding analog, digital, RF, Bluetooth and medical device applications. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. The clamshell socket lid incorporates a quick installation method so ICs can be changed out quickly.

Pricing for the CBT-LGA-5031 is $696 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200 or (800) 404-0204, Fax: 952-229-8201, info@ironwoodelectronics.com, www.ironwoodelectronics.com