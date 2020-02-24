Test Sockets handle eMMC, Universal Flash Storage devices

New Grypper Y test sockets handle industry-standard eMMC/Universal Flash Storage (UFS) memory devices. The Ironwood Grypper socket, part number 113036-0003, allows testing of the newest generation (UFS) 153 BGA form-factor and all the eMMC devices as well. The socket will fit the 11.5×13-mm device size and will also allow smaller device sizes with the use of a drop-in alignment frame for the smaller devices.

The Grypper Y socket typically will fit into the same location/PCB footprint as the DUT allowing development and failure analysis. Although the socket body is larger than the device, the socket area around the device size is cantilevered allowing for most discrete devices to fit under the cantilever. This socket is surface-mounted using standard soldering methods. The force required for device insertion is preset by springs in the lid to approximately 25 gm/contact. To test a device simply insert it into the socket and slide the “KeyLock” Lid on to the socket. The spring-loaded press in the lid is released using a common Hex driver. The Y-shape geometry of the contact gently contacts the solder balls of the device allowing hundreds of insertions. This Grypper Y socket also has the excellent electrical performance of -1 dB insertion loss at up to 40 GHz.

The socket is sold in three configurations; Sockets with a ROHS solder ball (SAC 305) replicate the device for attachment. The socket configured with SnPb solder balls allow easy reflow/attachment onto a PCB that already has components mounted. The lower melting temperature of the SnPb solder will not affect any adjacent components that might be close to the target area where the socket is to be placed. The socket can also be purchased with NO solder balls. The no-solder-ball version requires the use of a 0.2-mm-thick stencil for the correct amount of solder paste, allowing any type of solder paste for attachment.

Pricing for the 113036-0003 is $709 each at quantity 4, which includes the Keylock lid. Reduced pricing is available depending on the quantity required.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200 or (800) 404-0204, www.ironwoodelectronics.com