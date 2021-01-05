WLCSP packages get 52-GHz-bandwidth sockets

A new high-performance elastomer socket from Ironwood Electronics is designed to handle 0.35-mm-pitch WLCSP packages. The SG25-BGA-2071 socket is designed for a 4.525×4.525-mm package size and operates at bandwidths up to 52 GHz with less than 1 dB of insertion loss (GSSG configuration). The contact resistance is typically 20 mΩ/pin. Network analyzer reflection measurements for the G-S-S-G case were taken with all except the pins under consideration terminated into 50 Ω.

The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering and uses the smallest footprint in the industry. The small footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed close to the device for impedance tuning. The socket utilizes a floating-compression plate that distributes the required force uniformly over the top side of the IC. The socket also incorporates a simple swivel hardware installation method so that ICs can be changed out quickly.

The SG25-BGA-2071 sockets are constructed with a high-performance and low-inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 to +125°C. The pin self-inductance is 0.06 nH and mutual inductance is 0.019 nH. Capacitance-to-ground is 0.129 pF and mutual capacitance is 0.017 pF. Current capacity is 2 A/pin.

Pricing for the SG25-BGA-2071 is $351 at qty 1 with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.