Latest BLE audio spec aims to take wireless audio to new level

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) announced the completion of the full set of specifications that define LE Audio, the next generation of Bluetooth audio. LE Audio improves wireless audio performance, adds support for hearing aids, and introduces Auracast broadcast audio, a new Bluetooth capability that will enhance the way we engage with others and the world around us.

The Bluetooth SIG also announced that qualification for Bluetooth products seeking to add support for LE Audio is now enabled. Initial consumer products supporting LE Audio, including those with Auracast broadcast audio, are expected to come to market in the coming months, and the Bluetooth SIG anticipates LE Audio product availability to ramp up as we approach the holiday season and end of the year.

In addition to introducing new features to Bluetooth audio, LE Audio offers a new, flexible architecture that provides an ideal platform for future wireless audio innovation, and work within the Bluetooth SIG is already underway to bring additional LE Audio features and capabilities to market.