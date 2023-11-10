LNAs cover low and mid 5G frequency bands

Fairview Microwave introduces its series of 5G amplifiers. Tailored to cater to the demands of modern projects, these amplifiers encapsulate the best of innovative technology, ensuring top-tier performance across the 5G spectrum without straining budgets.

The all-new amplifiers come in compact coaxial packages, addressing a vast frequency spectrum ranging from 10 MHz up to 8 GHz. This expansive range makes them apt for multiple market bands, from VHF and UHF to L, S, and C bands.

Emphasizing signal clarity and strength, the 5G low-noise amplifiers (LNA) in the series showcase a commendable noise figure, with some models delivering as low as 0.6 dB. Complementing this, the power amplifiers rise to the occasion with their robust output, offering P1dB levels between 1 and 2 watts. For those projects where thermal management is crucial, select models have the added advantage of integrated heatsinks.

Resilience forms the cornerstone of these amplifiers. They are built to withstand the challenging MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions, ensuring longevity and performance in even the toughest scenarios. Integrating user-friendly features, the models are high on both performance and convenience. They seamlessly support SMA female connectors and provide solder pins for voltage and ground connections, facilitating effortless installation.

Fairview Microwave’s new 5G amplifiers strike a balance between affordability and efficiency. They are not merely tailored for finished applications but demonstrate their prowess equally in the prototyping and proof-of-concept stages.