LoRa-compatible SoC includes Arm Cortex-M4, M0 cores

STMicroelectronics has expanded the availability of its market-unique STM32WL long-range sub-GHz wireless system-on-chip (SoC) family, adding flexible configurations and package options for diverse mass-market applications.

As the only SoC ICs featured to connect devices to LoRa-based Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWANs), the STM32WL series lets users create Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices that are extremely compact, energy-efficient, and reliable. LPWANs provide cost-effective connectivity over large geographical areas and in remote locations, extending the IoT’s reach and enabling smart technologies to add greater value in industries from utilities and agriculture to shipping, transportation, and others.

The STM32WL series combines ST’s STM32 ultra-low-power microcontroller (MCU) architecture with a sub-GHz radio subsystem that supports multiple modulation schemes. These include both LoRa, which allows high receiving sensitivity at low RF signal power, and (G)FSK, (G)MSK, and BPSK modulation used by Sigfox and wireless Meter-Bus (wM-Bus) protocols for instance as well as other proprietary protocols or sub-GHz standards. The radio has a selectable dual-power output that helps customers comply with RF-power restrictions for unlicensed frequency bands in all territories worldwide.

The new STM32WL models introduced include the dual-core STM32WL55, based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core and a Cortex-M0+ MCU core which can both be used in a fully open and flexible way. The dual-core architecture effectively ensures hardware isolation that enhances cybersecurity, allows application updates without the need to re-certify the device as a new radio product, and enhances the real-time performance of both the radio and application.

The STM32WL55 joins the single-core STM32WLE5 introduced in January 2020 in BGA73 and QFN48 packages, which uses the main Cortex-M4 core to handle the radio and the application. The extended lineup also adds two non-LoRa variants, the single-core STM32WLE4, and dual-core STM32WL54, allowing developers the flexibility to leverage the unique SoC in new wireless IoT projects. All devices are supported by ST’s rolling 10-year longevity commitment for industrial products.